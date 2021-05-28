Heavy gunfire on The Corner results in arrest; no one injured

An Albemarle County man has been charged in a Friday morning incident on The Corner that involved multiple rounds of machine gun shots.

Rahiem Ladu Bolden, 28, was arrested Friday by Charlottesville police following reports of heavy gunfire at 12:07 a.m. in the 100 block of Elliewood Avenue, according to a news release.

According to the release, at the time of the shooting, an officer who was already in the area witnessed the suspect firing a fully automatic weapon. The officer pursued the man, who fled on foot, and arrested him inside a bar on Elliewood Avenue.

Bolden has been charged with use of a machine gun for aggressive purpose; reckless handling of a firearm; 12 counts of discharging a firearm in public spaces; shooting at a train, car, vessel, etc.; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Officers and forensic personnel recovered one of the weapons and processed approximately 40 shell casings from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Bolden is set to appear in Charlottesville General District Court on Tuesday, according to court records.