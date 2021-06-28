Gunfire continues in city; bullet lodges in child's headboard

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two shots-fired incidents from the last few days.

Gunfire was reported at 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Hardy Drive.

Two apartments in the Westhaven Apartment complex, a residence at the Standard apartments on West Main Street and multiple parked cars were struck by gunfire, police said in a news release.

Police said a bullet entered the bedroom of a child, lodging in the headboard of their bed. The child was sleeping in a separate bedroom with their parents, due to the numerous incidents involving gunfire in the area.

Officers also responded to shots fired in the 300 block of Riverside Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

According to the release, witnesses reported unknown subjects shooting at an occupied vehicle parked on Riverside Avenue. The driver of the vehicle attempted to leave the area but struck another vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The suspects left the area on foot, police said. A separate, unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire, as was a residence on Riverside Avenue.

According to police, no injuries were reported from the shooting or the crash.