Gunfire continues in Charlottesville; two people injured

At 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Eighth Street Northwest and Albemarle Street for a report of multiple shots fired and a subject leaving the area on foot. No injuries were reported although a bullet entered the residence of a Westhaven tenant, narrowly missing the occupant.

Six shell casings were recovered at the scene. An additional shell casing was found in the 800 block of Hardy Drive. It is unknown if this is related to the same incident.

At 2:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Hampton Street for a report of shots fired into a residence. When they arrived, they discovered more than 15 shell casings and that the residence had been struck at least four times. No one was injured. Information from witnesses led detectives to believe this shooting is related to the shooting at the Bluegrass Grill and Bakery.

These incidents are the latest in a growing uptick of gun violence in the city since fall 2020. The Charlottesville Police Department has reported at least 250 shots-fired incidents so far this year.