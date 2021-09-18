Gunfire continues in Charlottesville; two people injured

The Charlottesville Police Department responded to three shots-fired incidents early Saturday morning.
At 1:39 a.m., officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 313 Second St. SE., where the Bluegrass Grill and Bakery is located.
When officers arrived, they found approximately a dozen shell casings. Two people in the parking lot were struck by gunfire and two vehicles were damaged. Both gunshot victims were admitted to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
A white sedan was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed and is believed to have been involved in the shooting. While on scene, patrol officers observed a disorderly subject. As they approached the subject, they observed a firearm fall from his waist area. The subject picked the firearm up and ran from the scene.
Officers pursued and arrested the subject without incident, and safely recovered the firearm. The firearm had been reported stolen out of another city late last year. The subject is identified as Dangelo Mikaeel Toney, 20, of Waynesboro. Toney is charged with obstruction of justice and possession of a concealed weapon. He was released on bond.
At 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Eighth Street Northwest and Albemarle Street for a report of multiple shots fired and a subject leaving the area on foot. No injuries were reported although a bullet entered the residence of a Westhaven tenant, narrowly missing the occupant.
Six shell casings were recovered at the scene. An additional shell casing was found in the 800 block of Hardy Drive. It is unknown if this is related to the same incident.
At 2:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Hampton Street for a report of shots fired into a residence. When they arrived, they discovered more than 15 shell casings and that the residence had been struck at least four times. No one was injured. Information from witnesses led detectives to believe this shooting is related to the shooting at the Bluegrass Grill and Bakery.
These incidents are the latest in a growing uptick of gun violence in the city since fall 2020. The Charlottesville Police Department has reported at least 250 shots-fired incidents so far this year.
On Sept. 10, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired into houses in the 900 block of Page Street. At least three homes were hit, and a bullet went through the bedroom of a child. At least one home was shot multiple times. Nobody was injured.
Officers responded to a shooting on Sept. 4 at the Boylan Heights restaurant on The Corner. While in a bathroom in the restaurant, a patron was shot and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The bullet entered the bathroom after being fired from an adjacent bathroom. The victim was transported to the UVa Medical Center, where she was admitted for treatment.
The Charlottesville Police Department arrested suspect Taylor Ryan Woodson, 22, of Louisa County. Woodson is charged with willful discharge of a firearm with bodily harm and reckless handling of a firearm.
These incidents remain under investigation. The Charlottesville Police Department asks that anyone with information call (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.