Gun violence continues in Charlottesville; 4 incidents reported over the weekend

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating four instances of gun violence that occurred over the weekend.
The gun violence is the most recent in a wave of shootings and shots fired that have occurred since the fall.
At 12:12 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Drive for reports of gunshots and a female screaming for help. Police said the female was uninjured, and evidence was recovered from the scene.
At 10:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of Hardy Drive for reports of heavy gunfire. Approximately 50 handgun and rifle casings were found at the scene.
Multiple apartments and four vehicles in the Westhaven community were struck by gunfire, according to police, and bullets struck an apartment at The Standard on West Main Street, "narrowly missing a person sitting in their bedroom."
According to police, witnesses said a rap video was being made on a playground at Westhaven when multiple subjects opened fire on the group. A Charlottesville resident was struck by the gunfire and transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. The victim is currently in stable condition.
At 1:22 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of Longwood Drive for gunshots. According to police, they discovered multiple handgun and rifle casings on the scene and two townhomes were struck by the gunfire.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, officers respond to the 500 block of 12th Street Northwest for a report of shots fired into a residence. Police said a bullet that traveled through a window was recovered inside the residence and no injuries were reported.
The police have said they are willing to partner with nonprofit organizations, faith-based groups and neighborhood leaders to address this problem.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.