Gun violence continues in Charlottesville; 4 incidents reported over the weekend

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating four instances of gun violence that occurred over the weekend.

The gun violence is the most recent in a wave of shootings and shots fired that have occurred since the fall.

At 12:12 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 1900 block of Swanson Drive for reports of gunshots and a female screaming for help. Police said the female was uninjured, and evidence was recovered from the scene.

At 10:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of Hardy Drive for reports of heavy gunfire. Approximately 50 handgun and rifle casings were found at the scene.

Multiple apartments and four vehicles in the Westhaven community were struck by gunfire, according to police, and bullets struck an apartment at The Standard on West Main Street, "narrowly missing a person sitting in their bedroom."

According to police, witnesses said a rap video was being made on a playground at Westhaven when multiple subjects opened fire on the group. A Charlottesville resident was struck by the gunfire and transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment. The victim is currently in stable condition.