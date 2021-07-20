Greene family of fatally shot dog hopes for justice

STANARDSVILLE — Last month, a beloved German shepherd, Shiloh, was shot while the family was playing ball with her in their Stanardsville yard. Now, they’re hoping for justice after swearing out warrants with the magistrate against a neighbor who they say shot the dog while young children were within feet of her.

Jeff Leake has been charged with two counts of reckless handling of a firearm, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. The dog’s owner, Hannah Faris, has been charged with dog running at large, sworn out to the magistrate by Leake, which is a Class 4 misdemeanor. The cases are scheduled to be heard in Greene County General District Court on Wednesday.

Lisa Shifflett, whose son is engaged to Faris, said some of the family was sitting on the front porch while her husband and son were building a deck on the home he shares with Faris to the other side of the Shiffletts’ home. The children were throwing the ball for Shiloh and at one point went to the side of the house beyond what their front door camera can see. Also over there was Shifflett’s 20-year-old granddaughter Jeyda, who was holding another grandson, Axel, who is 19 months old. The other grandchildren, one of them 7 years old, were within view, as well. Within seconds, two gunshots were heard, Shifflett said.