 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greene County woman charged with incest
0 comments
alert top story

Greene County woman charged with incest

  • 0

A Greene County woman has been arrested and charged in connection to sex crimes against a family member.

Christine Weston Chandler, 39, was arrested by Henrico County police Sunday, according to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held without bail at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.

Chandler has been charged with felony incest, which can carry a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than 10 years and a fine of up to $2,500. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the release said.

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Chandler was arrested following a Friday post on a web forum dedicated to her life in which texts and audio purported to be from Chandler describe a series of sexual assaults against an elderly, cognitively disabled member of her family.

Christine Weston Chandler

Chandler

— Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert