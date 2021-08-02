Greene County woman charged with incest

A Greene County woman has been arrested and charged in connection to sex crimes against a family member.

Christine Weston Chandler, 39, was arrested by Henrico County police Sunday, according to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. She is being held without bail at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.

Chandler has been charged with felony incest, which can carry a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than 10 years and a fine of up to $2,500. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the release said.

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Chandler was arrested following a Friday post on a web forum dedicated to her life in which texts and audio purported to be from Chandler describe a series of sexual assaults against an elderly, cognitively disabled member of her family.

— Staff reports