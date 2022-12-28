Gordonsville shooting leaves one dead, one charged with murder

GORDONSVILLE — A Charlottesville woman was shot at a house just off Route 231 in Gordonsville on Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release from Public Information Officer Lt. Becky Jones, dispatchers received the call around 5 p.m. for a female who had been shot at a house on Gates Dr., near the 10000 block of Gordon Ave, better known as State Route 231. First responders transported the victim to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she succumbed to her wounds.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they observed a female laying outside in the yard. Deputies entered the residence and found James Geer, at that time Mr. Geer was detained,” Jones said in a statement. “A deputy performed life-saving measures on the female, later identified as Deborah Griffin, age 48, of Charlottesville Va., until the County of Orange Fire/EMS arrived and transported the female to UVa hospital, where she was pronounced dead.”

The statement did not reveal a motive for the shooting, nor any information regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Geer was subsequently charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and is being held in Central Virginia Regional Jail prior to his hearing on Jan. 4 in Orange County General District Court.

A search of General District and Circuit Court records didn’t show Geer to have any criminal history.

Anyone who has information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200 and speak with Investigator Lasco.