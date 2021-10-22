Gordonsville man pleads guilty to string of armed robberies in summer 2020

Thurston will be sentenced Jan. 31, 2022, according to the release. Thurston’s federal trial was delayed earlier this year in order to give the defense more time to prepare.

“This case serves as a perfect example of when federal, state, and local law enforcement work together to help address violent crime,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in the release. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting the most violent offenders in our communities.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case along with the Albemarle County Police Department, the City of Charlottesville Police Department, the City of Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Before Thurston was arrested, ATF joined the investigation and had offered a $5,000 reward.

“This investigation is a great example of law enforcement collaboration at its best,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson said in the release. “... The ATF Washington Field Division will continue to stand alongside our partners to ensure our communities are protected against people that commit acts of violence.”