Gordonsville man indicted on federal charges in 7 summertime robberies

A federal grand jury indicted a Gordonsville Man on seven counts of robbery, among other charges related to a string of summertime robberies, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Dominique Dejone Thurston, 22, was arrested in September in connection with a robbery of a 7-Eleven in northern Albemarle County in which a clerk at the store was assaulted. He’s facing local charges related to that incident, including malicious wounding.

The federal charges Thurston is facing are under the Hobbs Act, which prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce in any way or degree. He’s also charged with seven counts of using a firearm in commission of a Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The federal indictment accuses Thurston of committing a series of armed, Hobbs Act robberies at commercial businesses in Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville and Stafford County between June 2020 and September 2020, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar, who oversees the Western District of Virginia.