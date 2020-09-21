 Skip to main content
Gordonsville man arrested in one of a string of armed robberies
A Gordonsville man was arrested Friday in connection with a recent robbery at a 7-Eleven in northern Albemarle County and is suspected of involvement in several other robberies over the summer.

Dominique Dejone Thurston, 22, is facing several charges, including robbery, use or display of a firearm in committing a felony and shooting or stabbing with intent to maim or kill. A clerk at the store on Boulderview Road was assaulted during the robbery.

Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department and special agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Thurston early Friday morning a short distance from the 7-Eleven.

The ATF partnered with local law enforcement to investigate several armed robberies in the last few months. Two men are believed to have robbed at gunpoint a half-dozen local convenience stores, and the ATF announced a $5,000 reward last week.

The ATF said Monday that evidence recovered by investigators since Thurston’s arrest has led them to conclude that there was only one suspect involved in the robberies.

The ATF is continuing to investigate alongside Albemarle and Charlottesville police and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

