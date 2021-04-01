Gilmore sues city police officers following unlawful detention

LaQuinn Gilmore, a local musician, has filed a federal lawsuit against six Charlottesville police officers following a January unlawful detention.

Filed Thursday in federal court, the lawsuit alleges that six city police officers violated his First, Fourth and 14th Amendment rights when he was thrown to the ground during the Jan. 11 incident.

Only one of the officers, Joseph Wood, is named in the complaint. Wood is no longer a part of the police department as a result of his actions but the Charlottesville Police Department has refused to identify the other officers involved.

The complaint furthers statements previously made by Gilmore that he was thrown to the ground, handcuffed and searched before being released without being charged. The interaction began after Gilmore pulled his car over to vomit due to sickness caused by an antibiotic he was prescribed for a hand injury, per the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, as a result of Wood’s actions, Gilmore suffered a closed head injury with concussion, a lower leg contusion and acute bilateral thoracic back pain.