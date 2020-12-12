Georgia man arrested in connection to Louisa County bomb threats

A 39-year-old Georgia man is awaiting extradition to Louisa County after he was arrested Friday in connection with a spate of threats sent to contract workers at a construction site on Waldrop Church Road in the county.
The threats were sent from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, according to a news release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. The release did not discuss the content of the threats.
Eric Hardy, Sr., who lives in Americus, Georgia, was arrested at 7 p.m. on Friday by the U.S. Marshals after the Sheriff’s Office investigation. He’s been charged with four counts of making threats to bomb or destroy and six counts of making threats of death or bodily injury, according to the release.
Support Local Journalism
Upon receiving the threats, site managers contacted the Sheriff’s Office, per the release. Officers responded and secured the area around the construction site.
“These threats were taken very seriously, our detectives did a great job of developing a person of interest, sifting through the evidence and quickly obtaining warrants,” Louisa Sheriff Donald Lowe said in the release. “LCSO Officers were utilized to secure the site during this incident, ensuring the public was never in any danger.”
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234, or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800) 346-1466.
“Dominion Energy is grateful for law enforcement efforts to investigate this incident and make an arrest,” said Ruth Prideaux, director of construction projects for Dominion Energy, in the news release. “We appreciate the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office work to ensure the safety of our crews and facility.”
Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.