Friday attempted burglary of Bellair Market was third incident at store in two weeks
Albemarle County Police are investigating two attempted burglaries and one successful burglary at Bellair Market on Ivy Road. The most recent attempt was on Friday before dawn, when a store clerk told police that two white men tried to break the front door glass with a rock, before seeing employees in the store and running off, according to police.

County police officers were dispatched to the store around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release.

This the third time in the last two weeks this store has been targeted, police said. The first incident occurred on Aug. 27 around midnight, when three white males unsuccessfully attempted to break the glass. On Aug. 28 around 2:30 a.m., two white males broke the door, made entry into the store, and stole multiple items from the business.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Nick Richardson at (434) 296-5808, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

