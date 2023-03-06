A Fredericksburg man has been arrested and charged with the armed robbery of the Locust Grove Walmart.

Kelvin Jackson, 51, was apprehended on Friday in a joint effort between the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police, according to Lt. Becky Jones with the sheriff’s office.

Jackson has been charged with felony robbery and is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and local civilians also assisted in identifying and locating the suspect, police said.

Jackson’s arrest was made one day after the Orange sheriff’s office initially responded to a report of a possible armed robbery at the Walmart on Germanna Highway.

According to reports, an employee at the Walmart was robbed by a man who implied he had a firearm.

Jones said that the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Jackson is scheduled to have his first appearance in Orange General District Court on Friday.