A former University of Virginia ambassador will pay the city $540 and do 100 hours of community service for shooting an unoccupied bus stop.
Curtis Holloway-Jackson pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in Charlottesville General District Court on Friday for what Judge Andrew Sneathern called an “incredibly stupid thing to do,” while recognizing Holloway-Jackson’s remorse.
City police responded to a report of shots fired at 12:30 a.m. June 20 in the 1100 block of West Main Street near the Draftsman Hotel.
No one was injured, but officers found damage to a nearby bus stop “consistent with gunshots,” according to a press release.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cooper Vaughan said that Holloway-Jackson was seen on security video sitting at the bus stop before getting up, walking across the street and shooting at the stop.
Holloway-Jackson, who was on-duty as a UVa ambassador at the time, reported the shots and said they were fired at him by someone in a passing vehicle. Shortly after police arrived, Holloway-Jackson told the truth and cooperated with officers.
University Ambassadors are contracted security employees hired through RMC Event Management, according to Cavalier Daily. They are not authorized to be armed and do not enforce the law but can alert law enforcement officials, escort individuals and identify and escort those in distress.
Cavalier Daily reported that Holloway-Jackson was not directly employed or supervised by UVa. An RMC Events representative told the student newspaper that he was no longer employed with the company.
Vaughan said that Holloway-Jackson was incredibly stressed at the time and while it was a “deplorable and reckless decision,” it was “not representative of who Mr. Holloway-Jackson is as a person.”
In accepting the plea deal, Sneathern acknowledged that Holloway-Jackson just had one bad night and it was “extreme outlier behavior.”
Holloway-Jackson faced 14 misdemeanor charges, including four counts of reckless handling of a firearm, four counts of shooting in a public place without injury, four counts of discharging a firearm across a street, one count of destruction of property and one count of making a false police report.
He pleaded guilty to one count of reckless handling of a firearm and one count of shooting in a public place. The plea deal came with a 12-month suspended sentence on each charge, two years of good behavior, one year of supervision with Offender Aid and Restoration and 100 hours of community service.
Holloway-Jackson also surrendered his gun to the Charlottesville Police Department, must pay $540 for damages and must take a firearm safety class.
