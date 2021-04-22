Former massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Charlottesville

Charlottesville police arrested Justin Kyle Sadacca, 38, of Charlottesville, on Tuesday on charges of object sexual penetration by force related to a 2015 incident; object sexual penetration by force related to a 2021 incident; and aggravated sexual battery by a massage therapist related to a 2021 incident.
Sadacca was employed as a massage therapist by a spa in Charlottesville where at least three of the alleged offenses occurred, police said. He also has worked as an independent massage therapist, according to a news release.
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking anyone who has additional information related to Sadacca to call Detective A. Blank at (434) 970-3985 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
