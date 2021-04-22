 Skip to main content
Former massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Charlottesville
Former massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Charlottesville

Charlottesville police arrested Justin Kyle Sadacca, 38, of Charlottesville, on Tuesday on charges of object sexual penetration by force related to a 2015 incident; object sexual penetration by force related to a 2021 incident; and aggravated sexual battery by a massage therapist related to a 2021 incident.

Sadacca was employed as a massage therapist by a spa in Charlottesville where at least three of the alleged offenses occurred, police said. He also has worked as an independent massage therapist, according to a news release.

The Charlottesville Police Department is asking anyone who has additional information related to Sadacca to call Detective A. Blank at (434) 970-3985 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

 

— Staff reports

