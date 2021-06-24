 Skip to main content
Former House candidate Fox charged with felony theft of a vehicle
Former House candidate Fox charged with felony theft of a vehicle

A grand larceny case will proceed against Richard Fox, co-owner of Roslyn Farm & Vineyard and a former candidate for the Republican nomination for 25th District seat in the House of Delegates.

Fox sought the GOP nomination in 2019, losing to Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, who currently holds the seat. Fox also served in a leadership position within the Albemarle County Republican Committee, but resigned in 2018 when Corey Stewart was selected as the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate. At the time, Fox objected to Stewart’s association with white nationalists and the organizer of the Unite the Right rally.

According to Charlottesville Circuit Court records, Fox was charged with grand larceny after police say he stole a vehicle on Oct. 11. The criminal complaint written by the responding officer sheds more details on the incident.

Per the responding officer, the owner of the vehicle used GPS services to locate the vehicle at Fox's property. The officer wrote that Fox was interviewed and that he admitted to stealing the vehicle. Because the value of the vehicle was determined to be “well over” $1,000, Fox was charged with felony grand larceny.

According to an additional filing from a doctor at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Fox was treated on Oct. 18 and deemed to require “urgent psychiatric hospitalization.” The filing requested Fox be excused from his legal obligations for an undetermined period of time.

The case was presented to a Charlottesville Circuit Court grand jury this week, which decided to allow the charge to proceed. A preliminary hearing is not currently set.

Richard Fox

Fox
