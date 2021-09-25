Former Daily Stormer writer again sanctioned by federal court

Ray and fellow defendant Andrew Anglin encouraged Daily Stormer readers to bring as many people as possible to the rally, Hoppe wrote, claiming that there was “a rising nationalist movement in America and it is not going away.” The call additionally argued that having “thousands of nationalists come out for this rally will put the fear of god into the hearts and minds of our enemies.”

Additionally, Hoppe wrote that two articles posted on the Daily Stormer website instructed followers to bring tiki torches, pepper spray, flag poles, flags and shields. Using the Daily Stormer website, Ray helped organize the torch rally on UVa Grounds and instructed participants to bring the now infamous tiki torches.

Despite ostensibly being a “secret rally,” word got out and around 30 counter-protesters showed up at UVa grounds, Hoppe wrote, and were attack by the torch ralliers, including Ray.

“Ray shouted, ‘The heat here is nothing compared to what you’re going to get in the ovens!’” Hoppe wrote, citing evidence. “He later proclaimed that the marchers ‘went through [the counter-protestors] like shit through a goose!”

Ray, now on the lam, could not be reached for comment.