Former Charlottesville police officer moves to dismiss lawsuit

This week, Wood’s attorney filed an answer to Gilmore’s amended complaint, denying almost all of the facts as alleged by the plaintiff. The answer filing does not go into detail about most of the denials, as is procedurally typical for this type of filing.

According to Wood’s filing, he had “probable cause to stop and to believe that [Gilmore] committed a criminal offense in his presence and was entitled under the Fourth Amendment and Virginia law to investigate and even arrest [Gilmore] without a warrant.”

“The duration of any stop or seizure of [Gilmore] by [Wood] was reasonable and justified under the Fourth Amendment and justified by the ordinary incidents to the stop,” Wood’s answer reads.

Additionally, Wood argues that he is entitled to qualified immunity under federal law for all causes of action he is accused of, including unreasonable force, illegal search, false imprisonment, abduction and assault.

Wood also claims that Gilmore is not entitled to compensatory damages, attorney’s fees, costs or any other relief, and asks the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

No hearings are currently set for the case.

