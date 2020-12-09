 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fluvanna woman arrested in connection to package theft
0 comments
breaking top story

Fluvanna woman arrested in connection to package theft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
121020-cdp-news-arrest

Submitted

An image showing the Nov. 27 theft in the 400 block of Carrsbrook Drive.

Albemarle County police arrested and charged a Fluvanna County woman Tuesday with several thefts in the area.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police in a news release said that Cindy Kay Marshall, 53, stole packages from the front porch of a home on the 400 block of Carrsbrook Drive at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. Their investigation led to five other connected incidents in Albemarle County.

Marshall was charged with four counts of grand larceny, according to the release. The police department said that Marshall has been responsible for several thefts in the county and surrounding jurisdictions.

Those who have been a victim of a larceny should contact Albemarle County Detective Jordan Weethee at (434) 296-5807. He’ll help with taking an initial incident report, confirm if police have recovered their property, and coordinate the return of any recovered property.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Huguely lawyers again seek to overturn conviction
Crime News

Huguely lawyers again seek to overturn conviction

George Huguely's write habeas corpus argues that the court should vacate his conviction and sentence or order an evidentiary hearing. This latest attempt comes after a writ of habeas corpus was denied by the Charlottesville Circuit Court in 2018.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert