Fluvanna woman arrested in connection to package theft

Albemarle County police arrested and charged a Fluvanna County woman Tuesday with several thefts in the area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police in a news release said that Cindy Kay Marshall, 53, stole packages from the front porch of a home on the 400 block of Carrsbrook Drive at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. Their investigation led to five other connected incidents in Albemarle County.

Marshall was charged with four counts of grand larceny, according to the release. The police department said that Marshall has been responsible for several thefts in the county and surrounding jurisdictions.

Those who have been a victim of a larceny should contact Albemarle County Detective Jordan Weethee at (434) 296-5807. He’ll help with taking an initial incident report, confirm if police have recovered their property, and coordinate the return of any recovered property.