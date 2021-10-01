Fluvanna Sheriff’s Office investigating threatening social media messages against Fluvanna County High School

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Fluvanna County school division to investigate social media messages that mention “vague threats of violence,” according to a news release.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the threats appear to stem from a previous altercation between students at Fluvanna County High School. More officers were at the school Friday out of extra caution.

“This appears to have led to other unsubstantiated overheard third-party messaging conversations, speculative text messages, or other messages have been proved false,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the release. “It appears the messages are feeding off each other, compounding as they circulate, and leading to an abundance of false information being circulated.”

Both entities are working to locate the source of the information. No further information about the messages in question were provided. The school division said on Facebook earlier this week that officials were confident the school, students and staff members were not in immediate danger.

“We strongly urge people not to participate in rumors and speculation,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “Posting unsubstantiated information online leads to public panic and makes it more difficult for law enforcement and school officials to sort fact from fiction.”