Flurry of Cantwell motions complicating rally trial

Cantwell has argued that 47 witnesses were not properly disclosed to him and thus, according to federal rule 37©(1), a “party is not allowed to use [improperly disclosed] information or witness[es] to supply evidence on a motion, at a hearing, or at a trial.”

However, according to the plaintiffs’ counsel, this sanction is inapplicable where “the failure [to disclose] was substantially justified or is harmless.” According to the plaintiffs’ response, most of the disclosure issues were caused by Cantwell’s incarceration and an improper email address.

Once plaintiffs’ counsel became aware of the “administrative error” in March 2021, Cantwell was re-served the legal filings at his place of incarceration. Cantwell later moved for sanctions against the plaintiffs based on this error, but his motion was denied by the court.

“Cantwell maintains that plaintiffs’ inadvertent and ‘occasional failure to properly serve him with documents [while] . . . he has been incarcerated’ entitles him the most draconian of remedies: preclusion of the vast majority of plaintiffs’ case,” the plaintiffs’ response reads. “Cantwell was not entitled to sanctions then, and he is not entitled to sanctions now.”