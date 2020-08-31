Florida man sentenced for racist cyber-threats; Gathers speaks on impact

“Jesus says to love the sinner but hate the sin, but I'm not there yet. I’m nowhere near there,” he said. “I realize that this is of no consequence to you, but I pray for whatever sin-sick soul is possessed inside of all the hatred that you spew; I pray that one day I might find it in my heart to forgive you, but today is not that day.”

Gathers urged McMahon to use his time in prison to learn from his mistakes and move past the hatred, before ending his impact statement with the affirmation that "Black lives matter."

“The choice is yours, but I urge you to choose wisely: Your very future moving forward could be dependent upon it,” he said. “I sincerely pray that this is the final time I have to look upon your face, but bless your heart, bless the black hole that exists where your heart should be.”

Annette Cox, the victim/witness specialist for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, read the second victim’s statement, which detailed months of harassment at the hands of McMahon.

According to the statement, the victim is an anti-racist activist and mother of a child with autism. Describing herself as a very minor player in drama McMahon had created online, the victim said she was targeted after she defended a friend online.