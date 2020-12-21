Florida man receives 366-day sentence for cyberstalking a Charlottesville-area woman

Lainez threatened the victim and exploited the knowledge of past sexual violence she had experienced to further threaten her when she would not do what he requested, Carlton said.

Per portions of an impact statement that Carlton read aloud, the victim was constantly anxious and afraid, often checking her phone to ensure she didn’t miss a text message from Lainez and further set him off.

“'I did not know how to describe what I felt during that period, it just felt like my life was over,'” Carlton said, reading from the victim impact statement. “'I worked so hard to be in the program I was in and I was afraid everything was going to be taken away from me because of him. It felt like pending doom. He was a ticking time bomb that was going to blow at any moment.'”

As a female online gamer, the victim was aware she needed to protect her identity, Carlton said, and took steps to do such, something that Lainez exploited with threats.

Carlton also urged the court not to accept the “astonishingly sexist argument” from the defense's sentencing memorandum that because the victim had a flirtatious online persona she deserved what she got.