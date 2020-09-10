Florida man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Charlottesville-area woman

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and harassing a Charlottesville-area woman.

Agustin Alberto Lainez, 22, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Charlottesville to one count of cyberstalking. He now faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Per court documents, Lainez became online friends with the victim in September 2019 and later requested nude photographs of the woman. After initially declining, the victim later sent a nude photograph of herself. After she rebuffed his advances, Lainez demanded a nude video or said he would release her personal information.

Lainez then escalated to threatening physical harm, sending the victim a Twitter DM showing a screenshot in which Lainez is directing other Twitter users to “please beat [her] ass…” In another Twitter DM, Lainez threatened to rape the victim.

Lainez is set to be sentenced Dec. 21.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.