Fields appeal continues to push argument of improper trial venue

The brief begins by claiming that several of Fields’s arguments are not encompassed by his assignment of error and should not be considered by the Virginia Court of Appeals. Similarly, the attorney general’s office argues that the arguments that the media coverage was “inflammatory” and “inaccurate” are factors specifically excluded by his assignment of error. His arguments should instead be limited on appeal to whether the community trauma and significant publicity caused difficulty in seating a jury.

The appellee brief also contains the argument that jurors are not required to be totally ignorant of the facts and issues in a case and that “the mere showing of extensive publicity or general knowledge of a crime or of the accused, including his criminal record, is not enough to justify a change of venue.”

The brief also attacks claims made in Fields’s appeal that the news coverage of him was not factually accurate, citing characterizations made by the trial court that the articles were “factual in nature and accurate,” and “most of them were not inflammatory.”