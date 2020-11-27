Few arrests made after stop-and-frisks in Charlottesville

Most of the time, the Charlottesville Police Department is not charging anyone or finding evidence when officers initiate what it calls “investigative detentions.”

September marked two years of monthly reports on the department’s use of the practice, commonly called stop-and-frisk, and a comprehensive overview finds it isn’t leading to arrests a majority of the time.

The data shows Black people are far more likely to encounter an officer in the city than are white people based on their percentage of the population, which is about 17%.

Since the data was first presented in September 2018 through October 2020, at least 1,163 people have been stopped across 909 encounters. Of those, 635, or 55%, were Black people and 518, or 45%, were white people.

However, 652, or 56%, of those people stopped were released without being arrested. Of the 505 who were arrested, 253 were Black, 246 were white and six were Asian.

The proportions of people released are not far off from results in New York City, which has been widely criticized for its use of the practice. In 2019, New York officers conducted 13,459 stops. Of those, 66% resulted in no charges. Of those stopped, 59% were Black.