Felony counts dropped against activists charged with damaging Jackson statue

Two activists arrested in 2019 on charges of damaging Charlottesville's statue of Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson pleaded guilty Friday to trespassing and received 30-day suspended sentences.

Jesse Tobias Beard, 45, and Nicolas McCarthy-Rivera, 32, both of Charlottesville, were arrested at the statue in December 2019 following a series of damages to the Jackson statue. Both have been involved in anti-racism efforts surrounding the aftermath of the 2017 Unite the Right rally.

Beard and McCarthy-Rivera were charged with felony vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing, but the felony charges were dropped per a plea agreement. Both received 30-day sentences, all suspended, and will have to be on good behavior for a year.

Friday in Charlottesville General District Court, the charges and evidence were outlined by city Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania.

According to Platania, Beard and McCarthy-Rivera were found at the statue in the early morning of Dec. 20, 2019, after triggering a camera the city police had placed by the statue in the wake of a series of vandalisms.

The statue had been vandalized at least three times since October 2019, when portions of the faces of figures on the statue’s base were chiseled off.