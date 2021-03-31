Federal trial delayed for Gordonsville charged with robbery spree

During each robbery, a suspect brandished a firearm, pointed it at a store employee and demanded cash, according to the release. Officials didn’t specify how much money was taken.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the robberies along with police departments in Albemarle County, Charlottesville and Stafford County. The ATF started working with local police in mid-September and initially offered $5,000 for the two suspects.

After Thurston was arrested, investigators recovered evidence that led them to conclude that there was only one suspect involved in all of the robberies, according to a news release.

U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon granted a defense motion to continue on March 23, citing the defense's reasoning that the indictment charges multiple different offenses on different days and the discovery is “voluminous.”

“Reviewing the discovery with [Thurston] has been slowed due to COVID-19 restrictions at the jail,” Moon wrote. “Defense counsel notes that it is unlikely that an investigation and usual trial preparations can be completed by the currently scheduled trial date.”