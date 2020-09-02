Federal prosecutors, defense attorneys look for agreement in school threat case

Federal prosecutors are working on a possible plea agreement with the attorneys of a former Charlottesville man charged this summer with threatening to blow up city schools if teachers were forced to go back into the classroom this fall.

Lucas Isaiah Newton-Grant, 27, of Rancho Mirage, California, the son of a local school teacher, is currently free on $10,000 unsecured bond, granted by the court at an Aug. 11 hearing, according to records in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia.

Newton-Grant was slated to be indicted by Aug. 27 on the charge of communicating interstate threats, but a federal judge granted a request from both the U.S. District Attorney’s office and Newton-Grant’s attorney to continue the indictment requirement until Sept. 23.

The additional time will give the two sides a chance to come to an agreement on the charge and a plea without needing to take the case to trial, records filed with the court show.

“The parties in this case are currently exploring whether a pre-indictment disposition can be achieved. However, the parties need additional time to determine whether such a disposition is feasible,” Ronald M. Huber, assistant U.S. Attorney wrote in the request.