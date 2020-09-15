Federal authorities now involved in hunt for armed robbery suspects

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Federal investigators have joined local police in the search for two men believed to have robbed at gunpoint a half-dozen local convenience stores.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, ATF, announced on Tuesday that it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two men who are believed to have also robbed a Stafford County convenience store.

“ATF Special Agents are working this investigation alongside detectives from Albemarle County Police Department, as well as from Charlottesville Police Department and Stafford County Sheriff’s Office,” authorities said in a news release.

Amanda Hils, spokeswoman for the ATF, said the agency is setting the reward to encourage people who may have seen something odd on the dates of the robberies to speak up.

“We want to get the communities involved and let them know this is going on and, hopefully, get information that will help stop it,” Hils said. “A lot of people may have seen something and thought it was strange but didn’t think it was important. We hope they will report that to us. It could be very important.”