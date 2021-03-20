Fate of Niko the dog unclear following latest setback for owners

Much of the Court of Appeals’ denial is based around the language in Stacey’s sentencing order, which explicitly indicated that Niko’s execution was a condition of her suspended sentence.

“In the present case, the circuit court exercised its authority to suspend a criminal sentence conditioned upon Niko’s euthanization,” the March opinion reads. “Stacey neither objected to the reasonableness of this condition of probation in the circuit court nor did she assign error to the conditions of her suspended sentence on direct appeal to this Court.”

Because Stacey never timely objected to the sentence or the condition under which it was suspended, the court wrote that she waived whatever alleged errors the circuit court may have made. Any such unpreserved and unappealed errors have now become the law of the case and are binding on the parties in this subsequent appeal, per the opinion.

Because it has been more than a year since Stacey was sentenced for the initial misdemeanor charge, she cannot be required serve the sentence, said Wells’ and Stacey’s attorney, Elliott Harding. Without the option for Stacey to still serve her sentence, Harding said he believes the county court cannot enforce the euthanasia and he said he is seeking clarification from Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Jim Hingeley.