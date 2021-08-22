Eviction firm lawsuit survives dismissal attempt

Among Senex’s arguments that Urbanski did not find persuasive was the claim that the firm was not a debt collector. Senex contended that notices it sends on behalf of its landlord clients are, as a matter of law, the landlords’ notices and not Senex’s, and by sending them it performs only ministerial tasks on behalf of the landlords.

Urbanski wrote that the court sees little material difference between the present case and the Crawford case, and in both, the plaintiffs allege that Senex drafts, prepares, prints and sends the notices directly to the tenants.

“Here, the court again finds that more factors suggest Senex acts as a debt collector when it transmits the notices,” Urbanski wrote. “As in Crawford, the notices instruct the tenants to contact the landlord concerning the unpaid rent, and the complaint does not allege that Senex has the authority to settle disputes on behalf of the landlord. However, the complaint alleges — and the notices themselves state — that Senex drafts the Notices, meaning that Senex was certainly ‘substantially involved in the drafting of the [notices.]’”

However, Urbanski also wrote that he was unpersuaded by the plaintiffs’ argument that Senex’s use of landlord letterhead and landlord signatures was false or misleading given the other text and instructions included on the notice.