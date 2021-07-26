Elections officials push back against Schilling lawsuit

Albemarle County election officials have pushed back against claims made in a lawsuit by Rob Schilling that his constitutional rights were violated when he had to wait six minutes to vote during the June Democratic primary election.

Schilling, a local radio host, filed the lawsuit last month in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia after he claimed he was briefly prevented from voting during the June 8 primary election in Albemarle County due to a face mask dispute. The lawsuit names as defendants county Registrar Jake Washburne, Election Officer Leo Mallek and two unnamed poll workers.

According to Schilling’s lawsuit, he did not wear a mask when he went to vote at the Woodbrook precinct on June 8. Per the lawsuit, Washburne previously had told Schilling that masks were not required in polling locations. The loosened mask requirements were the result of changes in state mask mandates in the wake of widespread COVID-19 vaccinations.

When he went to vote, Schilling was asked to wear a mask by Mallek and, after he refused, he claims in the lawsuit that two poll workers placed hands on his arms and/or shoulders and tried to convince him to leave. After a poll worker not named in the lawsuit placed a call to Washburne, Schilling was able to cast his ballot.