Data dispute continues to stall racial-profiling lawsuit

Disagreements continue over statistical data in a federal racial profiling lawsuit against the Albemarle County Police Department as dispositions from staff members involved in compiling the data claim ignorance.
The case, filed on behalf of four local Black residents, alleges that Officer Andrew Holmes targeted the plaintiffs for traffic stops and search warrants because of their race, violating their 14th Amendment rights to equal protection under the law.
According to the appellants, Holmes made it a practice to stop and ticket three times as many Black people as white people, compared with all other officers on the force, and at a rate more than twice that of all officers who worked in the same sectors of the county as Holmes.
After the case initially was presented to a U.S. District Court jury in March 2018, federal Judge Norman K. Moon agreed to dismiss it, ruling against the inclusion of statistical evidence introduced by the plaintiffs. Moon said the statistical evidence and the case at large did not prove “discriminatory effect” because it did not identify individuals “similarly situated” who were from a different race than the plaintiffs and who were not subjected to the same treatment.
But in a recent unpublished opinion, the U.S. 4th District Court of Appeals wrote that the lower court erred in excluding the appellants’ statistical evidence. The appeals court is seeking clarification on whether the aggregate data of Holmes’ stops only reflects traffic summonses, which the plaintiffs said they requested specifically. According to Holmes’ testimony, the statistical evidence also may include calls for services and not just traffic stops.
The case has languished since August 2019, in no small part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and, according to two recent filings, depositions with county police staff about the data provided little clarification.
“Neither Captain Darrell Byers, who was the liaison between defense counsel and the ACPD, nor Jennifer Zawitz, the crime analyst who prepared the comparator table, have a record of what the request entailed, or what was produced, nor any independent recollection of either,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Jeff Fogel, wrote in a December filing.
The plaintiffs had requested “all documents that identify ACPD officers assigned to patrol the same district and sector as Officer Holmes between 2009 and 2016 and for each, set forth the number of traffic stops per year, the number of summonses issued per year and the number of arrests per year, all broken down by sex, race and reason for summons or arrest.”
After some discussions about limiting the scope of the request, Fogel wrote that he informed the defense counsel that he wanted data that would allow him to compare Holmes’ record of traffic summonses, which already had been provided, with the record of other officers who worked in the same two sectors during the same time period.
Counsel for the defense agreed to “provide numbers/statistics that are fair and meaningful comparators,” and a comparator table that was “virtually the same” as that of Holmes’ was provided to the plaintiffs.
“Plaintiff had never been provided with a chart of all of defendant Holmes’ summonses for the year 2015, just traffic summonses,” Fogel’s recent filing reads. “Thus, a chart of all summonses by ‘other officers’ would not be a ‘fair and meaningful comparator.’”
In the defense’s memorandum of opposition, counsel for Holmes maintains that it is “unclear what the comparator table represents.”
The county did not have documents that were responsive to plaintiffs’ request and took the position that the rules of civil procedure do not require it to prepare documents that do not exist.
“It would appear that the best way for plaintiffs to determine what the comparator table represents is to review the data regarding traffic summonses that Albemarle County maintains,” the defense motion reads.
To organize the data requested by the plaintiffs, the defense said the county would need to review all traffic summonses in the time frame and hand-sort them based on the sector in which the summons was issued, a costly process for which the defense argues the plaintiffs should pay.
“Rather than accepting what was handed to him, plaintiffs’ counsel would then be able to hire someone to sort the information and arrange it to his liking,” the defense motion reads. “In the absence of a review of the individual summons, it would be impossible for anyone to create a document that they can swear is accurate.”