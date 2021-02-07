Data dispute continues to stall racial-profiling lawsuit

“Plaintiff had never been provided with a chart of all of defendant Holmes’ summonses for the year 2015, just traffic summonses,” Fogel’s recent filing reads. “Thus, a chart of all summonses by ‘other officers’ would not be a ‘fair and meaningful comparator.’”

In the defense’s memorandum of opposition, counsel for Holmes maintains that it is “unclear what the comparator table represents.”

The county did not have documents that were responsive to plaintiffs’ request and took the position that the rules of civil procedure do not require it to prepare documents that do not exist.

“It would appear that the best way for plaintiffs to determine what the comparator table represents is to review the data regarding traffic summonses that Albemarle County maintains,” the defense motion reads.

To organize the data requested by the plaintiffs, the defense said the county would need to review all traffic summonses in the time frame and hand-sort them based on the sector in which the summons was issued, a costly process for which the defense argues the plaintiffs should pay.