After more than five days without electricity due to a utility pole-toppling vehicle crash, Sentara's 10th & High Medical Office Building in Charlottesville got its power restored around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Doug Dunaway, director of clinic integration for Velocity Urgent Care, an outpatient facility there.

Meanwhile, a half-mile away, a crew contracted by the Dominion Energy electric utility was conducting mopping operations at Meade Creek to capture mineral oil that leaked from electrical transformers destroyed in the crash.

"They're going to do it until there's no evidence of product moving through the system," said Kristel Riddervold, the environmental sustainability manager for the city of Charlottesville. "They'll be there for days or weeks, as long as it takes."

Riddervold told The Daily Progress that the mineral oil – which insulates electrical components inside transformers – traveled downhill to the creek via underground storm drains and that Dominion's response was "very appropriate."

On Wednesday morning, a two-man crew from a Dominion subcontractor called W.E.L. Inc. was placing absorbent pads atop the creek's surface behind a flexible boom draped across the surface of the waterway. Still, some unnaturally rainbow-hued water at the site near the intersection of Caroline and Fairway avenues, was moving downstream.

The pollution response coordinator for the state Department of Environmental Quality, Eli Connell, said that he's made two visits to the creek and was reassured both by what he found and by what he did not find.

"It looks a lot nastier than it is," Connell told The Daily Progress. "I haven't seen any acquatic impacts there."

Connell said he did not see any dead minnows or salamanders, two indicators of stream impairment. He said that because mineral oil is a hydrocarbon, it provides nutritious fuel for microbes which will consume much of the oil the crew can't capture.

Connell said the oil does not appear to have reached the Rivanna River, but he said that predicted rain showers will likely dilute and wash the remnants from the storm drains.

"It'll kind of make it all flush out faster," said Connell, noting that mineral oil typically creates unsightly brown streaks as it weathers and degrades but poses no threat to human health.

The crash occurred the night of March 16 when a black SUV traveling eastbound on High Street took out three young fruit trees, swiped the brick facade of the Sentara building and then destroyed a three-transformer utility pole at the intersection of 10th Street and Locust Avenue.

The alleged driver, 40-year-old Gordon O'Neil Durrett, was arrested that evening and charged with operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level between 0.15% and 0.20%. He appeared in Charlottesville General District Court on Tuesday to obtain a court-appointed lawyer. His next hearing is slated for April 13.

Sentara's 43,318-square-foot medical office building opened in November. Velocity Urgent Care plans to reopen for patients on the morning of Thursday, according to Dunaway.

Meade Creek was one of two urban waterways, along with Pollock's Branch, cited by the city last August as impaired by E. coli bacteria.

Riddervold called the recent oil incident "isolated" and said it won't appreciably affect the creek's health or stop the city from searching for sources of the E. coli contamination.

"We're going to keep looking," said Riddervold.