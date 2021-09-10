CRB chairman comes under fire for perceived role in police chief's termination

Ultimately, the accusation that Brown had talked to a person whose complaint against the city police was something that may eventually be heard by the CRB proved to be a compounding issue for some board members.

CRB Vice Chairman Bill Mendez called for a vote of no-confidence in Brown. The vote was largely symbolic, as only the City Council has the ability to either demote Brown from his position as chairman or remove him from the board altogether, something Mendez said would create a dangerous precedent of overreach.

Only Mendez and Carpenter voted in favor of no confidence in Brown, with members James Watson, Jeffrey Fracher and Brown voting against the measure. Gilmore abstained by default due to technical issues, though a tied vote would have still meant the measure failed.

Brown pushed back against implications that the statement he read at the Aug.12 meeting was a surprise to the other members, citing several members he had sent copies of the speech to and a suggestion from Mendez that he add a line clarifying that the statement only represented his own views.

Mendez said he told Brown that the statement was a bad idea and had pushed back against it, but did confirm that he had suggested the line.