CPD still seeking info on 8-year mark of Sage Smith's disappearance

The Charlottesville Police Department is still looking for the missing man identified as a person of interest in the unsolved homicide of Sage Smith, eight years to the day since she vanished.

CPD classified Erik McFadden as a missing person in June 2019, but have still been unable to find him. Police last had contact with him in 2012, shortly after Smith’s disappearance at the age of 19. McFadden vanished shortly after police first contacted him and before a scheduled interview with authorities.

Smith — also known as Dashad to family and friends — has been missing since November 20, 2012, when she was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Main Street. McFadden, then 20, is thought to be the last person to have seen her.

According to the CPD, a detective briefly made contact with McFadden immediately following Smith’s disappearance, but he failed to show up for a scheduled interview with police and reportedly left town. McFadden has not been seen or heard from by CPD or his family since.