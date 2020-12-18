CPD seeks suspect in Thursday night rape

The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking a suspect in a Thursday rape on Madison Avenue.

A woman was walking in the 700 block of Madison Avenue about 10:15 p.m. when police say a Black man abducted her at gunpoint. The man took the woman behind a nearby apartment complex and raped her.

The man is described as thin, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with short hair. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Detectives are in the area investigating the crime. They are trying to obtain all possible surveillance footage in the immediate area. Anyone with a surveillance system, such as a doorbell camera, is asked to contact CPD at (434) 970-3280.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact CPD at (434) 970-3280. Tipsters can provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.