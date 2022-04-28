CPD seeks information in Monday shooting

The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking information regarding a shooting incident that occurred on Monday in the 400 block of Hedge Street.

Officers have obtained arrest warrants for Charlottesville resident Timothy Wendell Chambers. Chambers, 57, is currently wanted on the charges of maliciously shooting in dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

The Charlottesville Police Department asks that anyone who has any information about this incident or Chambers’ location contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.