CPD seeks Fluvanna County man in connection to homicide

Charlottesville police are looking for a Fluvanna County man in relation to a Thursday night homicide in public housing on South First Street.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of South First Street at 9:37 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release.

Officers found 27-year-old Dre’Shawn Rayvon McDonald with a gunshot wound. The Charlottesville man was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

John Sales, executive director of the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, confirmed the shooting occurred at a public housing property.

Police obtained warrants Friday morning for Tajuan Rahmeen Allen, 22, of Fluvanna County, authorities said.

Allen is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Allen is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Grant Davis at (434) 970-3274 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.