CPD officer convicted of assault in March arrest

Hallahan argued the only way to get Henderson under control was through the takedown against the fence. Henderson countered that Jaeger could have handcuffed him on the landing.

“He could have cuffed me if he wanted to, but he chose to slam me up against the wall,” he said.

After the arrest, Jaeger filed a use-of-force report and was cleared by the Charlottesville Police Department. According to testimony, Police Chief RaShall Brackney is at the top of the chain in reviewing the reports.

Hallahan said it made no sense for CPD to clear Jaeger and then turn around and arrest him and suspend him without pay.

Lt. Tony Newberry testified he reviewed the report and recommended a finding of justified use of force. However, he penned a one-and-a-half page memo detailing other “areas of concern” with the report.

Before the verdict, Hallahan cautioned Carter that a guilty verdict would have a chilling effect.

“If the commonwealth doesn’t think that my client had a right to put his hands on Mr. Henderson, I can’t imagine any police officer in this city wanting to come back to work in the morning,” he said. “If Mr. Henderson didn’t do anything wrong, then this city is wide open to do anything you want to do.”