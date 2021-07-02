Controversial sign holder Pickett denied assault appeal

According to Bostic’s narrative, last Halloween she parked on University Avenue in front of Bodo’s Bagels and accidentally bumped Pickett’s sign with her elbow.

“He immediately ran after me, grabbed my left arm, and yelled, ‘You touched my sign!’” Bostic wrote. “I struggled to get away from him while yelling, ‘Get off me!’”

Per the report, Bostic then said Pickett said something along the lines of, “I’m gonna hit you in the head with my sign” before proceeding to do exactly that, repeatedly. Two witnesses pulled Pickett off of her, one of whom Bostic wrote she later found out was Tim Longo, chief of the University of Virginia Police Department.

Embarrassed, fearful and shaken, Bostic walked away from the scene, according to the report, before being approached by a witness who was a doctor. After making sure that Bostic was not injured, the doctor and her husband waited with her until city police arrived, Bostic wrote.

According to Bostic’s narrative, Longo approached her and agreed to give a statement to the city police because he did not have jurisdiction at the location of the incident. Bostic later agreed to press charges against Pickett.