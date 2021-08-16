Condemned dog Niko's owner experiences another legal setback

The circuit court entered an order in 2019 to lift the stay in Stacy’s criminal matter and ordered Niko to be put down. Stacy filed a motion to vacate the amended order and, after her motion was denied, subsequently appealed the case to the Court of Appeals of Virginia.

In March, the Court of Appeals held that the county court’s original sentencing order was issued pursuant to a Virginia code section that gives trial courts general authority to place reasonable conditions on the suspension of a sentence of incarceration.

The Court of Appeals remanded her criminal case for the “sole purpose” of having the county circuit court clarify which subsection of state code Stacy was convicted of, which, according to the record, is for a Class 2 misdemeanor.

On May 21 of this year, the Albemarle court entered an order to lift a stay in the case and ordered Niko to be put down by the county. However, Harding claims that, contrary to the assertions contained within that order, Stacy did not move for the court to issue the order.