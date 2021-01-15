Clarke case now a murder investigation

We continue to use every available investigative method, technology and resource to our unified goal of seeking justice for Samantha’s family.”

In the late evening of Sept. 13, 2010, Clarke told her younger brother she was going to meet a friend and would be back the following morning. She was reported missing two days later and the chief said investigators have worked relentlessly and tirelessly on the investigation ever since.

“We believe some people who are familiar with the circumstances surrounding this case remain in our community as well as the communities surrounding us,” he said, thanking those who already have been interviewed and signaling they probably will be interviewed again.

“We know there is likely information that has not been shared. Even if you have been interviewed already, or believe the information you have has already been provided, we ask you to contact us,” Chief Fenwick said, listing the department’s phone number (540-672-1491), email (police@townofOrangeva.org), and Instagram account (@orangepoliceva_).

He said there are occasions and cases where people who have knowledge initially are reluctant to share critical information because of close relationships with those who may be involved, their reputation amongst friends or within the community.