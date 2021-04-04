Civil rights lawsuit against Charlottesville police officers headed to mediation

Furthermore, the lawsuit argues, the officers did not have a legal reason to stop the vehicle, as there was no law regarding driving slow in the left lane at the time.

Because they lacked a reason to stop the car in relation to a crime, or the authority to stop the car in a different jurisdiction, the officers, in effect, illegally seized the vehicle, the lawsuit claims.

Freivald later testified that he pulled Hudson over because she was driving below the speed limit in the left lane and impeding other vehicles from passing her. He also testified that he feared “that there was ... an incipient road rage incident here with the man in the back of [Hudson] who was tailgating and flashing his lights and the other guy trying to get around.”

Hudson has denied these claims and testified that she had her cruise control set to the speed limit before she was pulled over and that there were no vehicles in the right lane.

The two parties disagree on whether lights were flashed to indicate the desire to pass, with Hudson and her passengers maintaining that they never saw anyone flash their headlights.