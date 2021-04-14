City police seeking Albemarle man in connection to Tuesday shooting

The Charlottesville Police Department is looking for an Albemarle County man who is suspected of shooting a man Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the city police, warrants have been obtained for Alexander Antonio Rogers, 32, following a shooting at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release. The victim was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Rogers is currently being sought on several charges, including malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This is the third incident involving shots fired in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue in the past week, according to the city police. On April 7, city officers responded to two separate incidents involving gunfire, and located multiple shell casings at the scenes.

This marks the 87th confirmed shots-fired incident this year, according to the release.