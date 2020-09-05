 Skip to main content
City police seek suspect in Maury Avenue robbery
Charlottesville Police are instigating are investigating a reported armed robbery at a business on Maury Avenue. 

According to a news release, around 9:48 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a business in the 100 block of Maury Avenue for an armed robbery.

The clerk reported a male suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect assaulted the clerk, and fled the scene on foot, according to police. The clerk was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt with tan pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

