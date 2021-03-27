 Skip to main content
City police investigating multiple shots fired incidents

Charlottesville Police Department logo

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating three separate shots fired incidents.

All occurred Friday night into Saturday morning. Officers responded to the first incident at Friendship Court Apartments at around 10:45 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

A vehicle of unknown make and model was seen speeding from the area, according to the release, and multiple bullet casings were found at the scene. Additionally, two occupied apartment buildings and three vehicles were struck by bullets, though no injuries were reported.

At 12:23 a.m. Saturday morning, city officers also responded to the 900 block of South 1st Street for shots fired.  Multiple bullet casings were found at the scene and no injuries were reported

At 12:25 a.m., city officers heard multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Barracks Road Shopping Center. This was followed by numerous calls from residents reporting the shots. No injuries were reported.

“The rise in gun violence must be condemned by every member of our community,” Charlottesville Chief of Police RaShall Brackney said in the release. “It is not enough to hope, pray or be thankful that no one has been injured or killed. It must stop.” 

—  Staff reports

