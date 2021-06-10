City Police CRB getting closer to hiring executive director

Brown, who recused himself from the portion of the meeting concerning the executive director search, also updated members on complaints received. He said 18 complaints had been received in 2021 so far, and 11 of those have been sent over to the city police. Of those 11, eight are now closed and three remain open. The complaints involve a litany of allegations, including rights violations, racism, police brutality and lack of professionalism.

Cynthia Hudson, counsel for the CRB, also provided an update on where the board stands on the latest draft of proposed hearing changes.

“We’ve incorporated in the latest draft edits that had been proposed by the city attorney, but in addition to that, we added some refinements that address some of the comments that the board received from the People’s Coalition, in particular, in its review of the hearing procedures,” she said. “There is perhaps one other area that was brought up in those comments that we are examining more closely, quite frankly, in the same nature of what’s permissible in terms of the board’s interest in transparency.”

The board also discussed the state of its in-the-works ordinance update, which seeks to expand the CRB’s powers in the wake of a legislative change.